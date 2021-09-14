CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine County Eye

West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit darts by Brookfield in easy victory 4-1

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago

West Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit handled Brookfield 4-1 in an impressive showing in Wisconsin boys soccer action on September 13.

Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0bvEb2mH00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Visioning a Great Racine’s Tech-Prize Competition Awards $80,000

Winners of almost $80,000 in cash and scholarships awarded Saturday evening by Visioning a Great Racine’s Tech-Prize competition included 13-year-old Racine Real School student and a Chicago entrepreneur who wants to change the landscape for womens’ health. Two Saturday events were the culmination of the Tech-Prize competition. Awards were presented...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Union Grove Broncos Defeat the Burlington Demons

The Burlington Demons varsity football team lost Friday’s home conference game. They played against the Union Grove Broncos. The final score was 41-6. Your contribution is appreciated. Offers for you. Curated offers for our readers. advertiser disclosure. CodeMonkey. Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your...
BURLINGTON, WI
Racine County Eye

Glendale Nicolet stonewalls West Bend West 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Glendale Nicolet blank West Bend West 41-0 on September 17 in Wisconsin football action. In recent action on September 3, West Bend West faced off against Whitefish Bay and Glendale Nicolet took on Cedarburg on September 3 at Glendale Nicolet High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield#Darts#Jesuit#Wisconsin#Soccer#West Milwaukee#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Mukwonago takes victory lap over Waukesha South 56-14

Mukwonago showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Waukesha South 56-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. The Indians’ reign showed as they carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter. The Indians’ offense darted to a 28-14 lead over the Blackshirts at halftime. Neither team dominated...
Racine County Eye

Hartford delivers smashing punch early to dump West Bend East 6-1

Hartford offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 6-1 victory in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world...
Racine County Eye

Whitefish Bay hammers Grafton into submission 5-1

Whitefish Bay’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Grafton 5-1 at Grafton High on September 14 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on Madison West on September 7 at Madison West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Racine County Eye

Absolutely nothing: Brookfield drops a goose egg on Milwaukee Messmer 1-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Brookfield followed in overpowering Milwaukee Messmer 1-0 during this Wisconsin girls high school volleyball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
Racine County Eye

Point of emphasis; Franklin allows no sets in stopping Racine William Horlick 3-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Franklin shutout Racine William Horlick 3-0 in Wisconsin girls volleyball on September 14. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

West Bend East mauls Mequon Homestead in strong showing 3-1

A combination of sets and defense led to a knockout performance as West Bend East turned out the lights on Mequon Homestead 3-1 during this Wisconsin girls high school volleyball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
Racine County Eye

Delavan-Darien mows down Salem Westosha Central 4-1

Delavan-Darien’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Salem Westosha Central 4-1 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Muskego pushes the mute button on Mukwonago 1-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Muskego squeeze Mukwonago 1-0 in a shutout effort in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 14. Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Racine County Eye

Waukesha North makes Waukesha West’s offense disappear 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waukesha North shutout Waukesha West 1-0 in Wisconsin boys soccer action on September 14. Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half. In recent action on September 7, Waukesha West faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha North...
Racine County Eye

Union Grove deals goose eggs to Burlington in verdict 2-0

No need for worry, Union Grove’s defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Burlington in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 14. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring. You're reading a news brief powered...
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy