Carrollton man facing several drug charges after cocaine, Xanax, more found in his home

Patrick McClure is facing six possession with the intent to distribute charges. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police have arrested a man on several drug charges after they five different illegal drugs in his home.

Police say the conducted a search warrant at 40-year-old Patrick McClure’s Carter Street home last week.

Inside, they found cocaine, Xanax, Hydrocodone, ecstasy, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, $1,715 in cash and two guns.

McClure was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with the intent to distribute, possession of Hydrocodone with the intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and sale of marijuana.

He was taken to the Carroll County Jail.

