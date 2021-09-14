Julia Ann Alton Reed – North Belle Vernon

Julia Ann Alton Reed, 81, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home. Born Oct. 17, 1939, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Jack Barry and Helen Francis Madden Alton. Judy attended Saint Peter’s Catholic School in McKeesport for 12 years, with her best friend, Kathleen Piekut. A resident of North Belle Vernon for over 50 years, Mrs. Reed was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, was a homemaker and a retired bartender at the Belle Vernon American Legion. She was a traveling buyer and detective for Murphy’s Department Store after high school. She loved roller skating, which is where she met her husband, Donald, and she cherished her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donell and Gary Leopold of Wichita, Kan.; son, Raymond Reed of North Belle Vernon; daughter, Rolanda Reed of Belle Vernon; five grandchildren, Ashley, Lucy, Axel, Samuel and Lexa; and sister, Debra Cherepko of Champion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Reed. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-9296183. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian RC Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. A special thank you to her longtime aides, Samantha Rittenhouse and Kayla Filby, who loved her every day. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.