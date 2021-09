In Christian fundamentalist circles, the Duggars — an Arkansas family famous for their 19 children, television presence, and numerous scandals — are practically royalty. The Duggars are perhaps the most famous family associated with the Quiverfull movement, which Gawker describes as a Christian movement which seeks to "out-reproduce" nonbelievers and "sees the quantity of children they put out into the world as a maternal mission statement." While the ethics of giving a radical religious movement such a public platform are definitely debatable, it's no secret that the Duggar family makes for entertaining — and, at times, grotesque, but always entertaining — television.

