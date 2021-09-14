CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Shots Could Be Delayed

By Robert Handa
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are scheduled to be rolled out in one week, but some local public health officials say the effort may not go as planned. The Biden administration set Sept. 20 as its target date to begin rolling out booster shots for all qualified Americans.

