Four of Pensacola State’s most-accomplished Pirates will make up the College’s 2021 Athletics Hall of Fame class. The honorees are Sen. Doug Broxson, president of the College’s first booster club; Catherine “Miss G” Gifford, a 50-year PSC employee who served as a student-athlete tutor for more than 30 years; Gerald McArthur, official scorer for the PSC basketball teams for 32 years and a charter member of the first booster club; and Mark Whiten, a Pirates baseball standout who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 1986 Major League Baseball draft.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO