George Wein, Newport music festival founder and innovative promoter, dies at 95

By Matt Schudel
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

George Wein, an impresario whose Newport jazz and folk festivals were the scenes of musical milestones, including the revival of Duke Ellington’s career and Bob Dylan’s epochal decision to “go electric” in 1965, and whose idea for outdoor performances became the model for Woodstock, Lollapalooza and countless other live-performance extravaganzas, died Sept. 13 at his apartment in Manhattan. He was 95.

