Lottery

Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing

By National Desk
The Staten Island Advance
9 days ago
 9 days ago
Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $286 million on June 5. Could tonight be your lucky night? The Double Play is a feature that gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing will be held immediately after the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

The Staten Island Advance

How much is the Powerball jackpot? More than $500 million as next drawing looms

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like Grandpa Joe in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” everybody wants that winning ticket. After no winner was declared following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing (20, 40, 47, 55, 63, 05*), the massive lottery jackpot has surpassed half-a-billion bucks — $523 million, to be exact — with the next numbers set to be drawn this weekend. The increase from last night’s grand haul to Saturday’s is about $33 million.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
