Members of Anacostia High School football team quarantined
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Week three of school at Anacostia High and DCPS confirms members of the football team were placed on quarantine over the weekend after being possibly exposed to COVID-19. A staff member at Anacostia High told WUSA9 a handful of football players who were previously on quarantine have since returned to the school. “They told us to calm down and gave us tests,” said senior Jamal Washington, “they followed the proper protocol.”www.wusa9.com
