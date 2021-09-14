Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County officials say they recovered the body of a hiker after a fatal fall near Crestone Peak.

Saturday, FRECOM Emergency Dispatch received a call saying a 44-year-old climber went missing while climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. Members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, and two Custer County Search and Rescue members began an aerial search with a helicopter.

The hiker was found roughly 300 feet below the traverse between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle.

According to officials, it was evident the man had fallen and sustained fatal injuries. However, due to the steep, technical terrain, it was determined that the safest course of action was to use a field team early the next day.

Early Sunday morning, four CCSAR Technical Rope Rescue team members were taken back to the area by a DFPC helicopter and began climbing to reach the hiker.

Officials say the terrain had loose, crumbling rocks, which increased the difficulty for the search team. By 10:20 a.m., search and rescue reached the victim. The hiker's body was airlifted out to the Saguache County coroner.

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, it appeared the hiker was "well prepared for the trip, but hiking in the Sangres can be very dangerous."

Search and rescue advise people to search your route, know your limits, and carry enough food, water, and gear to spend an extra night out at elevation.

