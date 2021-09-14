CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

By Shelby Filangi
 9 days ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County officials say they recovered the body of a hiker after a fatal fall near Crestone Peak.

Saturday, FRECOM Emergency Dispatch received a call saying a 44-year-old climber went missing while climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. Members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, and two Custer County Search and Rescue members began an aerial search with a helicopter.

The hiker was found roughly 300 feet below the traverse between Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle.

According to officials, it was evident the man had fallen and sustained fatal injuries. However, due to the steep, technical terrain, it was determined that the safest course of action was to use a field team early the next day.

Early Sunday morning, four CCSAR Technical Rope Rescue team members were taken back to the area by a DFPC helicopter and began climbing to reach the hiker.

Officials say the terrain had loose, crumbling rocks, which increased the difficulty for the search team. By 10:20 a.m., search and rescue reached the victim. The hiker's body was airlifted out to the Saguache County coroner.

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, it appeared the hiker was "well prepared for the trip, but hiking in the Sangres can be very dangerous."

Search and rescue advise people to search your route, know your limits, and carry enough food, water, and gear to spend an extra night out at elevation.

For more information about climbing in that area, click here.

Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CPW trout rescue mission restocks Pikes Peak creeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers went behind fire lines in 2016 during the Hayden Pass wildfire to rescue 158 cutthroat trout. Now, their decedents will have a new home on Pikes Peak. South Ruxton Creek is located at about 10,000 feet altitude on the South Slope of Pikes Peak in the The post CPW trout rescue mission restocks Pikes Peak creeks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man shot through front door by men with face coverings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for shooting a man through his door. Friday, police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Oxford Street at 9:02 p.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told The post Pueblo man shot through front door by men with face coverings appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Letecia Stauch to be held without bond until trial for stepson’s killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, will be held without bond until her trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Stauch has been in custody since her arrest in mid-2020. She faces a charge of first-degree murder and a slew of others in connection with the The post Letecia Stauch to be held without bond until trial for stepson’s killing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: man arrested after leading officers on several pursuits

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, causing several accidents, and evading police. Friday at 7:31 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Prairie Ave. on a reported carjacking. According to police, a man used a black handgun to steal a The post Pueblo Police: man arrested after leading officers on several pursuits appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

