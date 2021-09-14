CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker, CO

Parents Plan To Sue Over Mask Mandate

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents are suing Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate. At issue is whether teachers and administrators can be arrested, charged and prosecuted, not only if they don’t wear masks themselves in school, but if their students don’t wear masks.

The superintendent of Littleton Public Schools told the school board last week they could be held criminally liable for not enforcing the mask mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvoDm_0bvEXKeG00

(credit: CBS)

Tri-County Health says if educators don’t enforce the mandate, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and $5,000 fine.

“I’m not an anti-masker. I support anything that we can do. What I am against is abusing the power of teachers against their will, against the will of the children and against the will of people,” said Tara Kohl, whose son is a 3rd grader at Pine Grove Elementary School in Parker.

She’s among some 10 parents suing Tri-County Health after, she says, teachers at her son’s school refused to let him inside unless he wore a mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptxS1_0bvEXKeG00

(credit: CBS)

“There was about 30 kids lined up behind him. His friends, our neighbors, people he cares about. He was humiliated in front all of them. My son was cowering in the corner in tears, covering his face,” said Kohl.

Kohl says Tri-County Health is to blame for what she calls a culture of fear and intimidation. It’s public health order, she says, has turned teachers into law enforcers.

“I do not expect teachers and principals to put their jobs on the line for something like this. It’s totally inappropriate.”

Attorney George Brauchler says it’s also illegal. He’s filing suit on behalf of the parents.

“The idea that we’re going to convert parents and teachers into enforcers of this order at the risk of their own liberty, that’s not American. We are now threatening people with the strongest powers government has, to lock you up and take away your liberty, to get them to comply.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy6kX_0bvEXKeG00

(credit: CBS)

Tri-County Health allows a medical exemption to the mask mandate, with a doctor’s note, but Kohl says her son doesn’t have a medical condition, he has trouble breathing and gets bloody noses when wearing a mask. She says the real issue is whether teachers should be forcing him, and in some cases she says shaming him, to wear a mask.

“I think we need to stand up now when it’s about masks and when all agree teachers shouldn’t be the ones in the line of fire in this scenario.”

John Kellner, the 18th Judicial District Attorney, says there is the potential for criminal charges but his office has not received any referrals for prosecution so far.

“As with any case, we can only review each potential case on the merits and evaluate whether we can and should prove every element of any potential charge beyond a reasonable doubt before charges are filed.”

UPDATE : Following the publication of this article on Sept. 13, Tri-County Health Department provided the following statement about this report:

Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) works with the school districts to get voluntary compliance rather than reaching out to individual teachers or classrooms. TCHD provides education and support in an effort to obtain voluntary compliance. We appreciate all that teachers do and are doing to help preserve in-person learning for students. While the law does set penalties for public health order violations, schools have been successfully implementing the mask order with the shared goal of keeping children safe and in school.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lamarledger.com

Jefferson County health agency sues Christian schools over COVID-19 mask mandate

Jefferson County health officials want a judge to force a trio of Christian schools to follow COVID-19 mask mandates in their classrooms. Jefferson County Public Health took legal action last week against Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy, saying that all three schools failed to enforce the county’s mask mandate for students, and in some cases refused to let health inspectors into their buildings.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Baltimore Times

New Masking Requirement Effective Immediately for All Maryland Public Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (September 14, 2021) – In support of continuing efforts to keep students and school staff safe and ensure schools remain open for in-person learning during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Maryland State Board of Education, together with the Maryland State Department of Education, today received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fight Over Face Masks In Jefferson County Schools Heads To Court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fight over face masks in schools in Jefferson County has moved to court. Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it determined they violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. (credit: CBS) The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. The lawsuit claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. On Tuesday, the health department went to court seeking an injunction. JCPH...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Littleton, CO
Health
City
Parker, CO
Parker, CO
Government
Littleton, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
nevalleynews.org

Texas to sue school districts for imposing mask mandates

President Biden has vowed to support the institutions. In a move that may foreshadow similar legal actions in Arizona, the state of Texas is suing several school districts that have imposed their own mask mandates. The school’s actions are contrary to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s May executive order, prohibiting public...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Parents Sue Allen ISD To Force Mask Requirement

Citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s comments that “no freedom is more precious than life” and “Texas will always defend the right to life,” a group of parents filed a class-action suit against the Allen Independent School District because it is not requiring that face masks be worn in schools. The parents...
ALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littleton Public Schools#Cbs Rrb#American#Tchd
news4sanantonio.com

North Charleston first responders sue city over mask mandate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of North Charleston was sued Monday over their employee vaccine requirement. Fourteen police officers and firefighters are named as plaintiffs. According to the lawsuit, they want a judge to prevent the enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit alleges it violates the...
LAW
abc57.com

Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools hosting Zoom meeting over statewide mask mandate

As parents are calling for a mask mandate in Michigan, the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools is hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 10 am. MiPASS is hosting this meeting to push back against anti-mask parents and is calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask mandate indoors for PreK-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

JeffCo Public Health Seeking Court Order Supporting Enforcement Of COVID Mandates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Before heading into a courtroom, arguments about mask mandates were being made outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday. “These kids belong to these parents not the government the constitution gives us the rights to make decisions for our children,” Pattie Cabrera said. Her students are graduates of Faith Christian Academy. (credit: CBS) Jefferson County Public Health officials are seeking a court order that would require Faith Christian Academy, Beth-Eden Baptist School and Augustine Classical Academy to comply with the public health orders. They were alerted by parents that the schools may not be following mandates almost as soon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Denver7 News KMGH

Four Colorado counties reinstate mask mandates, causing some confusion, but mostly praise

BOULDER, Colo. -- In the heart of Boulder, business is humming along, the streets are full of people and inside shops like Crystal Joy Gallery, masks are required once again. “We are a rock and mineral store down here on the Pearl Street Mall,” said manager Kahtia Bhatt. “It’s important for me to protect other people, as well as protecting myself.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,686 New Cases, 52 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 12,686 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,382,933 cases and 28,864 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,588,317 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,146,333 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,350 New Cases, 8 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases. All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older. There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

‘If You Don’t Get Vaccinated, Don’t Visit’: Mayor Of West Hollywood Calls For Proof Of Vaccination For Business Entry

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The new mayor of West Hollywood said the city is taking a stand, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor spaces in the city including restaurants, gyms, hair, and nail salons. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated just don’t visit our businesses,” said Mayor Lauren Meister of West Hollywood. “Get takeout or delivery.” Some residents were for the stance on vaccinations. “I think it makes sense. I fully support it,” said Raj Patel, a resident. “It is safer for us, safer for everyone.” But others, like Nancy Mayorga, who runs a massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic center, are...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. To Host COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu Vaccine Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a flu shot, you can soon get them both in one place. The Allegheny County Health Department will host a double vaccine clinic this week. Vaccines will be available from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse. The clinic will last through Friday. The CDC previously advised people to separate their shots, but now says that getting both at the same time is perfectly safe.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy