CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ty'Son Williams scored TD on fourth-and-1 for Ravens

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsGsW_0bvEX4bt00

The Baltimore backfield has been decimated by season-ending injuries.

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards are just the start of running backs the Ravens have lost.

They apparently have plenty of depth, however, in the stable.

The Ravens have been feeding Ty’Son Williams the football on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After Mark Andrews came up short of a first down, John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-1.

The Raiders are prone to being weak on defense and they lived up to that billing as Williams burst through the line. He not only got the first down, but he also got a touchdown from 35 yards, the first of his NFL career.

A few more runs like that will keep veterans Latavius Murray and LeVeon Bell on the sidelines.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Williams played college football at North Carolina, South Carolina, and BYU.

He totaled 1,120 yards in college with a best of 471 in 2017 for the Gamecocks.

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Ty’Son Williams: Strong RB3 for Fantasy Football (2021)

First, the Baltimore Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury. Now, his replacement, Gus Edwards, is feared to have suffered a significant injury. The Ravens are one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league. While this is devastating news, fantasy football players are left to wonder where the carries will go in Baltimore’s backfield? Will it be the veteran and recently signed Le’Veon Bell? Instead, it appears it will be a relatively new name to the fantasy scene: Ty’Son Williams. Here’s why Williams is the newest RB3 in fantasy football (and RB2 for Week 1!).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Following Gus Edwards’ injury, should you target Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell for your fantasy team?

In what seems like some horrible episode of the Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, the Baltimore Ravens lost another running back to a season-ending injury — this time with Gus Edwards. With options running thin on the depth chart and fantasy football managers reeling, should you target Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, or Latavius Murray for your fantasy team?
NFL
chatsports.com

Ty'Son Williams has a chance to make a name for himself in 2021

When the Baltimore Ravens began their 2021 training camp, second-year running back Ty’Son Williams was firmly on the roster bubble and considered a longshot to make the final 53-man roster. He proceeded to battle his way into contention for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with consistent play...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Deseret News

What Ty’Son Williams showed in his first NFL start (plus Week 1 Utah ties roundup)

Ty’Son Williams checked off a few firsts in his NFL career Monday night: first start (in his first game no less), first carry and first touchdown, just to name a few. The former BYU running back found himself as the lead back to start the night when Baltimore faced Las Vegas on Monday night. This came after the Ravens were hit by season-ending injuries in recent days to three other running backs, including J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the team’s two leading running backs a year ago.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

Being thrust into a prominent role wasn't expected for running back Ty'Son Williams, but he has plenty of veterans to learn from. The Ravens have signed three backs that have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season – Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell. That's a valuable environment for Williams, who made his first NFL start Monday night and played well with nine carries for 65 yards, including an explosive 35-yard touchdown run.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 2 Start/Sit PLUS: Aaron Jones, Ja’Marr Chase, Ty’Son Williams (2021 Fantasy Football)

After months of hypothesizing, the experiment finally begins! While many believe the fantasy season is won during the draft, it’s only just begun. Whether your season started with a win or loss, let’s make your team better! We’ll look at six categories (described in detail in Week 1’s article). To ensure total transparency, I’ll also note how I fared last week at the bottom of each section. It looks like 33 hits and 10 misses from Week 1, but you be the judge. If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray Fantasy Outlook After Ravens Promote Devonta Freeman

Ty'Son Williams continues to hold upside, but the Baltimore Ravens' backfield situation could become a fantasy football nightmare in the weeks ahead. Devonta Freeman was promoted to the Ravens' active roster Thursday to join Williams and Latavius Murray ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Le'Veon Bell lurks on the practice squad and could join the group once he gets up to full speed or if an injury occurs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Leveon Bell
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ravensflock#Espn#Abc#Byu
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons bring in two-time 1,000 yard WR for workout

A position that has been overlooked for the Atlanta Falcons has been wide receiver. So far this year the Falcons receivers have not made the type of impact that we expected them to. Of the top-five receiving yards leader on the team, four of them are tight ends or running...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy