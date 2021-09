Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed earlier this week by Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios, and while the announcement on its own wasn't all that surprising, the trailer that was shown off did contain some surprises. Based on the footage that we have seen so far, Venom seems poised to be the main villain of the PlayStation 5 sequel, although the supposed involvement of another major Spider-Man character is all the more interesting. This is especially true because it seems to tell us that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature an adaptation of one of the most iconic Spider-Man stories from the character's history.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO