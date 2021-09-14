CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASX 200 Moves Lower In Early Deals

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 traded 14.1 points or 0.19% lower to 7411.1 early in Tuesday’s session following slight gains of 0.25% yesterday as mixed performances from heavyweight mining and financial stocks sapped investors’ risk appetite. In coronavirus news, Victoria tallied 445 fresh cases today, following yesterday’s yearly high of...

au.investing.com

investing.com

ASX 200 Closes Higher for Third Consecutive Session

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 73.30 points or 1% to 7370.20 on Thursday, extending gains for the third consecutive session as easing fears of China Evergrande's brush with default drove a rebound in Iron ore prices which pushed mining companies higher. In coronavirus news, New South Wales added 1039...
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.57%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Real Estate , Banking and Capital Goods sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.57% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 1.63%.
FXStreet.com

BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc continues downward as bears remain in control

NASDAQ:BBIG dropped a further 7.01% on Tuesday as the broader markets recovered early but fell again late. Vinco Ventures’ subsidiary will distribute the first ever NFT movie soundtrack. It was another session in the red for meme stocks on Tuesday. NASDAQ:BBIG is clearly not providing a performance that many retail...
marketpulse.com

US Close: September Selling, Evergrande fears, Manchin move, CAD lower

US stocks are selling off sharply as seasonal factors have allowed the Evergrande story to help deliver the first meaningful pullback since February. It just seems all the headlines to start the trading week are bearish; Evergrande’s debt fears and contagion, Chip shortage issues persist, PM Johnson is going after Amazon’s taxes, lackluster IPO performance after another record year, and as some Fed officials have begun to sell their stock amid ethics concerns. (earlier this month Fed’s Kaplan and Rosengren said they will sell all their individual stock holdings by September 30th).
investing.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 2.10%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Metals & Mining, Resources and Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 2.10% to hit a new 3-months low. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX...
investing.com

ASX 200 Rebounds in Early Trade

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 67.8 points or 0.91% to 7484.8 in early trade on Thursday, recovering from losses of 0.27% in the previous session as investors cheered better than expected data from the U.S. Empire state manufacturing index, which lifted from 18.3 to 34.3 in September. In coronavirus...
investing.com

ASX 200 Closes Lower as Miners, Banks Weigh

Investing.com - The ASX 200 closed 20.3 points or 0.27% lower to 7417 on Wednesday, following gains of 0.16% in the previous session as major miners and banks weighed on sentiment after Wall Street indices lost steam overnight on concerns about higher corporate taxes. On the coronavirus front, New South...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street in early trading

Stocks are drifting lower in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, though a sharp turn higher in energy prices is pushing energy companies to solid gains. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1%, and the the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.1%. Major casino operators were falling on concerns that their operations in Macau could be affected by a broad regulatory crackdown in China. Wynn Resorts fell 9.4% and Las Vegas Sands gave up 5.1%. Microsoft rose 1.2% after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%.
investing.com

Oracle Result Rattle Markets, Shares Move Lower

We like to keep tabs on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for many reasons including the fact it reports earnings almost precisely between the peaks of earnings cycles. In our view, this makes Oracle one of the last to report calendar second-quarter earnings and one of the first to report calendar third-quarter earnings and a potential bellwether for the market. The Q1 results were good but mixed in regards to the analyst estimates and raised a red flag for investors.
investing.com

ASX 200 Extends Losses in Early Trade

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 moved 73.6 points or 0.98% lower to 7438.4 in early trades on Thursday, following losses of 0.24% in the previous session as market participants tracked losses in U.S. benchmark indices overnight, while lower Iron ore prices also hit mining heavyweights. On the coronavirus front, Victoria...
WGAU

Stocks higher in early trading, still lower for the week

Stocks were slightlyi higher Thursday morning on Wall Street, as the market continues to wobble between gains and losses in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track to end the week lower, the first down week after two previous weeks of gains.
ShareCast

Director dealings: Midwich group MD lowers stake

Fenby, who took over as group MD back in May 2016, sold the shares at an average price of 608.00p each, for a total value of £12.15m. Following the transaction, Fenby and persons closely associated with him have an interest in 17.26m ordinary Midwich shares, representing 19.5% of the company's share capital.
investing.com

3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks To Beat Market Volatility

Volatility is back on the menu. U.S. stocks began the week deeply in the red as investors grappled with a number of risks, including a possible shift in Federal Reserve guidance this week that could hurt corporate profits. There are also concerns that Evergrande – a major Chinese property developer – could default on its hundreds of billions in debt and trigger a financial crisis beyond China.
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
investing.com

Two Reasons why the Indian Markets Closed Strongly Today

Investing.com -- Nifty and BSE Sensex both had a bumper day today as both indices rallied by around 1.6%. Two reasons why we saw such a big jump:. 1) Fed tapering announcement: Although the US Federal Reserve announced that it could soon start tapering and may hike interest rates sometime in 2022. However, markets were already expecting such a stance from the US Fed, and investors were happy to hear that the interest rate hikes are not coming anytime soon,
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
newsdakota.com

Weekly Fuel Prices Move Lower

(NAFB) – Gasoline and diesel prices slipped in the last week as refineries recover from Hurricane Ida. However, Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens refineries in the Houston area, and could pause further declines this week. The weekly average gas price fell 1.9 cents per gallon to $3.15 and the average diesel price slipped less than a half-cent to $3.29 per gallon.
