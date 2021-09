In Week Two, the Chargers matchup with the Dallas Cowboys who had some positives against the defending Super Bowl Champions. With Dak Prescott back from an ankle injury he sustained last season, the Cowboys look like a totally different team. They are a high-powered offense with plenty of playmakers that Brandon Staley will need to a terrific gameplan to slow down. Here are x-factors for how the Chargers can beat the Cowboys on Sunday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO