ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULED FOR WOMAN FACING SEX-RELATED FELONY CHARGE INVOLVING JUVENILE
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with sex-related felonies involving a juvenile in Cooper County. According to a Boonville Police report, Kathleen Fallon Cooper is alleged to have inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at a residence in Boonville between August 19 and September 29, 2016. The girl gave explicit details of the incident to authorities during a forensic interview. The girl said Cooper told her not to tell anyone about what she had done to her.www.kmmo.com
