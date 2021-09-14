Wisconsin Man Dies After Semi Rolls On Interstate 94
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Wisconsin man died Monday night after a semi truck rolled on eastbound Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. in Silver Creek Township, which is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
A semi truck hauling a pickup left the roadway and rolled into a ditch. The driver, Ronald Biggerstaff of Antigo, Wisconsin, died in the crash.
Investigators say road conditions were wet at the time and Biggerstaff was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.
More On WCCO.com :
- MN Supreme Court: Votes Will Be Counted On Minneapolis Public Safety Ballot Question
- Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine
- T win Cities Schools Report Bathrooms Being Plundered For ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok Challenge
- DNR Fines Enbridge Energy $3.32M For Violating Environmental Laws During Line 3 Construction
Comments / 1