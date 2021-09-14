Wisconsin Man Dies After Semi Rolls On Interstate 94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Wisconsin man died Monday night after a semi truck rolled on eastbound Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. in Silver Creek Township, which is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A semi truck hauling a pickup left the roadway and rolled into a ditch. The driver, Ronald Biggerstaff of Antigo, Wisconsin, died in the crash.

Investigators say road conditions were wet at the time and Biggerstaff was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.

