‘Corners Are Not Being Cut’: Vaccine Specialist Says Parents Can Trust Shot For Young Kids Once Approved

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCquA_0bvEUiWx00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids 5 and up could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of weeks. The former FDA director says Pfizer’s version will likely be approved by Halloween. The revelation has some parents relived and others concerned.

Whether it’s hitting the books, or hitting the ball, kids are, for the most part, back in action. But there’s a downside to the togetherness.

COVID is spreading amongst children right now. In fact, kids make up 25% of the new COVID cases.

“It’s less severe, generally, in children but does have some severe cases that require hospitalization,” Joe Kurkland, a vaccine specialist at Children’s Minnesota, said.

Kurland is a father to three. He says a vaccine will likely be approved next month.

“I am not gonna have any hesitation getting my two kids under 10 years of age vaccinated when it becomes available,” he said. “When you look at what the risk is for getting exposed with the vaccine, it really pales in comparison with the severity of the illness that you get when you get full blown COVID.”

Alan Bear, a Paynesville dad, says his five kids got the other vaccines but it’s too soon for this one.

“Quite honestly I think what goes through my mind is there is not enough true scientific evidence on it to be making a good determination,” he said.

“I think it’s really important to say that corners are not being cut, if anything they are being more cautious evaluating this vaccine for children than they were for adults,” Kurland said.

Kurland says the dose for kids 5-11 will likely be smaller to try and prevent vaccine side effects. Pfizer is expected to get approved in October, and Moderna in November.

