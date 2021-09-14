CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Steuben County through 1215 AM EDT At 1132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenwood, or 12 miles south of Hornell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corning, Campbell, Canisteo, Caton, Lindley, Painted Post, Addison, Woodhull, Jasper and Thurston. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 41 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

