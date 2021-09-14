Hurricane Local Statement issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton This product covers Southeast Texas **NICHOLAS MOVING SLOWLY ACROSS THE HOUSTON METROPOLITAN AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Northern Liberty, and Southern Liberty * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, and Galveston Island * STORM INFORMATION: - About 50 miles west of High Island TX - 29.6N 95.3W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicholas has made its way to the Houston metro area, and its broad center is now near Chambers County. The storm is continuing to weaken, and because of this, the tropical storm warning has been canceled. The storm surge warning remains in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island and a coastal flood advisory remains in effect for a few more hours for the Brazoria County Islands. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are still unfolding across Galveston Bay area. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Elsewhere across Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX around 4:30 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.