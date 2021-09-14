Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing and may worsen as additional rainfall occurs. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda and Sargent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
