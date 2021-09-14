CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matagorda County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing and may worsen as additional rainfall occurs. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda and Sargent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 6:30 p.m. Storms are moving north at 40 miles per hour. The NWS said these storms are capable of producing 60 miles per hour winds. Those under the warning are advised to take shelter and to stay weather aware. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 6:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 22, 2021
MARYLAND STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Flooding in the low lands of Highlands

SEBRING — Low-lying areas through out the county were under water on Tuesday following heavy afternoon rains since Sunday. The flooding prompted flood warnings from local officials. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners posted Tuesday night the Emergency Management and Rods & Bridges departments will be assessing effected areas on Wednesday.
SEBRING, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Augusta The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Craigsville... Augusta Springs Middlebrook... Summerdean Buffalo Gap... Christian This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Route 42 between Craigsville and Augusta Springs Augusta Springs Rd along Little Calfpasture River FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chemung, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chemung; Tioga; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tioga County in central New York Southwestern Tompkins County in central New York Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Towanda, Wyalusing, Barton, Newfield, Wysox, Litchfield, Ulster, North Towanda, South Waverly, Windham, Spencer, Herrick, Van Etten and Nichols. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frederick; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN FREDERICK AND EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND At 432 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported road closures due to flooding in the Brunswick, Knoxville, and Jefferson areas. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Robinwood... Brunswick Boonsboro... Smithsburg Braddock Heights... Mount Aetna Mount Lena... San Mar Wolfsville... Point Of Rocks Jefferson... Myersville Cavetown... Leitersburg Fort Ritchie... Rosemont Chewsville... Ringgold Burkittsville... Pleasant Walk FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The flash flood watch is in effect for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard and Montgomery Counties from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday. The *Flash Flood Watch* has been extended to include portions of central Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VLZHgAn8KH — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 22, 2021 The National Weather Service said multiple rounds of showers and scattered storms are possible of producing heavy rain. The average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected. Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.  
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR CECIL COUNTY At 1000 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Quarryville to near Cecilton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Elkton, Calvert, North East, Rising Sun, Charlestown, Cecilton, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Brantwood, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Bay View, Lombard, Richardsmere and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL TALBOT, KENT, AND SOUTHWESTERN QUEEN ANNE`S COUNTIES At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Queestown. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring, in particular Queenstown. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Talbot, Chestertown, Rock Hall, St. Michaels, Overton, Grasonville, Chester, Stevensville, Old Town, Langford, and Copperville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
KENT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland North central Caroline County in eastern Maryland Northeastern Kent County in northeastern Maryland * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1035 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Church Hill, or 7 miles northeast of Centerville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Centreville, Greensboro, Church Hill, Millington, Sudlersville, Sassafras, Starkey Corner, Morgnec, Massey, Crumpton, Carville, Hope, Galena, Templeville and Barclay. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1055 AM EDT, Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The water level along the Opequon Creek at Berryville continues to rise above flood stage, which means that both Old Charles Town Road and Sulphur Springs road are flooded near the creek. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wadesville
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR CECIL COUNTY At 1000 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Quarryville to near Cecilton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Elkton, Calvert, North East, Rising Sun, Charlestown, Cecilton, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Brantwood, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Bay View, Lombard, Richardsmere and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR EASTERN HARFORD AND CECIL COUNTIES At 946 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Holtwood to near Kennedyville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, North East, Rising Sun, Perryman, Charlestown, Cecilton, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Brantwood, Fair Hill and Glen Westover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR EASTERN HARFORD AND CECIL COUNTIES At 946 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Holtwood to near Kennedyville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, North East, Rising Sun, Perryman, Charlestown, Cecilton, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Brantwood, Fair Hill and Glen Westover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 08:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 1029 AM EDT, Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The water level along the Opequon Creek at Berryville continues to rise above flood stage, which means that both Old Charles Town Road and Sulphur Springs road are flooded near the creek. Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenwood... Armel Brucetown... Wadesville
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR EASTERN HARFORD AND CECIL COUNTIES At 946 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Holtwood to near Kennedyville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Calvert, North East, Rising Sun, Perryman, Charlestown, Cecilton, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Brantwood, Fair Hill and Glen Westover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT FOR TALBOT...QUEEN ANNE`S...CAROLINE AND KENT COUNTIES At 1012 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Calvert to near Hambleton, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Chestertown, Denton, Centreville, Federalsburg, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, Church Hill, Preston, Millington, Sudlersville, Betterton, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Smithville, Old Town and Starr. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 08:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dorchester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 923 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen this morning. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen during the past hour. Minor flooding is likely occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Madison, Woolford, Taylors Island, Hudson, Lloyds and Honga. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through 11 AM.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1115 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * Until late Saturday night. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Buildings in Hidden Acres flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 08/04/1978. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 13.2 Thu 9 am 12.8 12.3 11.7 11.1 10.4
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

