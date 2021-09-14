Special Weather Statement issued for Central and South Weld County, Morgan County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 21:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Morgan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Weld and west central Morgan Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Roggen, or 20 miles southeast of Greeley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins and Roggen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
