NFL

Cam Newton not in Washington Football Team’s plans after Ryan Fitzpatrick injury

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPf2s_0bvETPfp00

The Washington Football Team placed Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve with a hip issue on Monday . despite this, Cam Newton is unlikely to be headed to the nation’s capital.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Washington has no plans on bringing Newton in to the mix.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Washington Football Team isn’t there yet with Newton. If Fitzpatrick is out, Taylor Heinecke becomes the starter and Kyle Allen becomes the backup,” Florio reported .

It would be natural for Washington to be linked to Cam Newton. Second-year WFT head coach Ron Rivera helped turn Newton into an NFL MVP with the Carolina Panthers while coaching the former No. 1 pick from 2011-19. The two are said to have a great relationship.

Will anyone sign Cam Newton?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMjDH_0bvETPfp00
Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the biggest question right now. Newton was a surprise release of the New England Patriots ahead of Week 1 after it looked like he would be named the starting quarterback over rookie Mac Jones .

Said release came immediately after Newton violated NFL COVID-19 protocols. While the Patriots’ brass has indicated that said violation did not play a role in the quarterback’s release, there has to be some concern over his unvaccinated status.

Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals soar, Packers collapse into Week 2

For his part, Cam Newton spoke out late last week over his release from the Pats.

“Did it catch me by surprise being released? Absolutely,” Newton said last Friday . “

As for Washington Football Team, there’s no telling how long Fitzpatrick is going to be out for.

Rivera said Monday that Fitzpatrick will have a second opinion this week and that the franchise is not planning to make a significant move at quarterback ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants . The team did sign quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

Heinicke signed a two-year extension in February after taking over for an ineffective Dwayne Haskins in Week 16 of last season. After having been out of the league for two seasons, Heinicke started the WFT’s wild card playoff loss against Tampa Bay.

(Field Level Media contributed to this report)

