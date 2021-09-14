As Austin sees the highest homicide cases in a year on record, families and friends grapple with the pain

JARRELL, Texas — A Jarrell woman wants justice after vandals flooded her brand new home before she even moved in. Jarrell is a city about 41 miles north of Austin. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as vandalism, and Samantha Sandoval wants others to know that the crime may be due to a popular TikTok challenge.

JARRELL, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO