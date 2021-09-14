CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Austin sees the highest homicide cases in a year on record, families and friends grapple with the pain

The friends of a road-rage victim plead with the community to think before taking a life.

While homicides have increased in many USA cities, Austin’s percentage increase is ine of the largest. Violent crime has soared since Austin’s City Council made a bad decision to defund the police last year. The decision to defund was in two parts: $20 million was taken directly from police staffing budgets and resulted in reduced staffing by canceling cadet classes and not hiring experienced hires to replace resignations and retirements, the second part was to move budgets with staffing from under police supervision and to put funds into a poorly defined and ill-conceived “reimagining” budget. The impact: higher crime rates over prior years, longer response times for 911 calls, property crime rates almost double the state or national averages. A bi partisan group has gotten a ballot initiative in the November ballot to require police staffing at US justice Department minimums and implement police reform: Prop A, to prevent Austin’s city council from voting for another public safet

