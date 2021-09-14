CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NRL puts rugby league back in its box by appeasing AFL with finals fixture move

By Nick Tedeschi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
If there is one surefire way to make a sport look second rate in the eyes of the general public, it is when an administrator treats his own sport as second rate. That is what Andrew Abdo and the NRL have achieved by moving a preliminary final in order to avoid a clash with the AFL’s grand final.

Only two weeks ago, when asked by The Sunday Telegraph about the clash, Abdo stated: “We will stand our ground. Sports lovers will have to make a choice. League fans will be more interested in our preliminary final.”

On Monday, the NRL backed down, moving a game that will determine a grand finalist after 29 weeks of action in order to appease a sport that has earmarked rugby league heartland and used rugby league talent in their expansion plans and dreams of national domination.

If rugby league does not believe in rugby league, it is hard to expect any fan – from rusted-on to mildly interested – to buy into any notion that the game is one of grandiosity, of importance, of history, of cultural significance.

The NRL have naturally attempted to spin this entirely unnecessary programming shift as being an act of magnanimous generosity: this is to help the Melbourne Storm, who were supposedly unhappy with the scheduling clash; this is to ensure fans can enjoy an event, even if that event is the main attraction of their biggest sporting rival; this is about ensuring a better rating for the NRL; this is listening, not reacting.

But the optics are not good in a battle the game has been losing for as long as it has existed, but one which the faithful believed was changing under Peter V’landys. Those hopes have been dealt an almighty blow this week with V’landys on the public record justifying the move, essentially shifting a premier NRL match to avoid a stoush with a sport he advised people should not “watch or play” back in April.

The man who semi-seriously suggested Victorian racing should move the Melbourne Cup is presiding over an organisation willing to ensure people can watch another code, even at the cost of undermining its own product.

The NRL can brush this off as it so often has deprioritised its own image but it is actions like this that have seen rugby league portrayed as the poor cousin of the Australian football scene. Despite typically having four of the top 10 most watched programs in Australia annually, despite being the most watched sport on subscription television and despite being the code of choice in two of the three most populous states, the NRL and its predecessors have long failed to exert the same influence with government, big business, and mainstream media proprietors as the AFL.

The result has been a widespread perception that the AFL is bigger, bolder and better than the NRL and that Australian rules football inherently has more attractive characteristics than rugby league. Moving a match as important as a preliminary final in order to allow casual rugby league fans to watch an AFL match only reinforces that perception.

This is not just about some pig-headed posturing in a code war that is over a century old, the latest flare-up in a war that will never have a winner. This is not about an opportunity missed to win a grand final rating skirmish. This is not even about the NRL administration providing at least a pantomime impression that they weren’t caught out by both the possibility of a clash and their own inconsistent messaging.

This is about those charged with running, organising and fostering rugby league in Australia not standing up for the game. Whether it is fear or naivety or blindness, those leading the NRL have put rugby league back in its box. Rather than promote the stature of one of the most important games of the season, the NRL have undermined it.

For rugby league to ever break free of the provincial shackles it seems hellbent on staying in, it needs to truly believe in itself. Shifting a preliminary final to allow viewers to watch another code suggests this administration does not fully believe in the game.

The Independent

London Lions: Reaching EuroCup group stages a big deal, says Shanice Beckford-Norton

London Lions captain Shanice Beckford-Norton hopes her team can continue to champion the success of women’s sport by qualifying for the group stages of the FIBA EuroCup.The Lions won the Women’s British Basketball League title for the first time last season and will face Spa Gran Canaria over two legs, tipping off at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on Thursday night.Along with West Ham Women, fellow basketball club Essex Rebels, London Pulse netball side and Sunrisers cricket team, the Lions helped form the Women’s Elite Sport Partnership earlier this year.SPECIAL REPORT: British basketball has done so much with so little,...
SPORTS
SkySports

Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final to be live on Sky Sports for the first time

This means that Sky will show three Super League Grand Finals - men's, women's and wheelchair - this autumn. And Sky is also expanding its coverage of the Betfred Women's Super League to include the semi-finals for the first time. St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium will host a double-header of matches on Sunday, September 26 ahead of the Grand Final at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday, October 10.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
Sporting News

NRL finals 2021: What we learned from week one

What a start to the 2021 finals series we've just witnessed. There were huge upsets, defiant and statement-making victories, some injury and suspension drama and barbs thrown between rival coaches – what more could one demand!. Here are all the key talking points from week one of the NRL finals.
RUGBY
Telegraph

Rugby Championship fixtures 2021: Upcoming matches, latest results and table

Australia head to the Gold Coast with their confidence battered after another heavy defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship and with less than a week to fix a litany of problems before facing world champions South Africa. While Sunday's 38-21 loss at Perth Stadium was a numeric...
RUGBY
The Guardian

AFL finals: could this be the year Patrick Dangerfield finally rises to the top?

On the Thursday night before his first game at Geelong, Patrick Dangerfield was on The Footy Show, sitting on a throne, like some sort of surf-coast Caesar. It wasn’t exactly the Geelong way. Their champions of recent years had mostly been taciturn figures. Dangerfield had already given more interviews in the pre-season than most of his teammates had given in 10 years. No footballer was more available for comment. He was at Geelong to win premierships, he told us. They’d build a game around him.
SPORTS
Time Out Global

How to watch the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Melbourne

Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns and lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, the AFL has confirmed that the 2021 Grand Final will be taking place in Perth. This is the second year in a row that Melbourne has lost out on hosting the Grand Final, but the good news is that it's also the second year in a row that both teams are Victorian.
SPORTS
The Guardian

AFL 2021 preliminary final: Melbourne crush Geelong by 83 points – as it happened

But tonight is about the Demons. Not just the premiership drought of the post-Barassi era, but the years of being miles from even thinking about a premiership. How many years that they’ve been the battlers of the league, down there on the bottom rungs trying to climb up. The reviews, the sackings, the mishandling of players. The membership voting themselves out of existence in 1996, only for the Hawks to decline the merger.
RUGBY
Sporting News

NRL finals draw: Schedule for weeks two and three confirmed

The schedule for weeks two and three of the 2021 NRL finals series has been announced after the Knights and Titans were knocked out over the weekend. Beating Manly and Penrith respectively, Melbourne and South Sydney have booked a week off as they await their opponents in the preliminary finals to earn a place in the big dance.
RUGBY
sportspromedia.com

Rugby League World Cup launches the sport’s first NFT marketplace

New NFTs will celebrate the RLWC’s history and star players. England-based tournament set for November 2022 after recent postponement. The delayed Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) has launched the sport’s first ever non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace through a new partnership with blockchain company NuArca. The new RLWC NFT platform will...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Six wealthy rugby league owners who disappeared from the sport

Is there anything more exciting for a rugby league club than to be taken over by a rich person or company that promises the world?. Unfortunately, that world can often backfire and leave a club in a worse position – financially – than before. Here are six wealthy rugby league...
RUGBY
The Guardian

AFL 2021 preliminary final: Port Adelaide demolished by Western Bulldogs – as it happened

What a narrative-rich match this Grand Final will be. Two hard-luck stories of football. Melbourne, without a flag since 1964, and so many seasons near the bottom of the ladder. The Bulldogs, winning their second flag ever in 2016, and only four grand finals in their entire existence. Either would be a crowd-pleaser, and it will be tough to see who can underdog who in the push for a flag.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Ian Lenagan slams the politics of rugby league

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan and General Manager Kris Radlinski conducted a fans’ forum a couple of weeks where they not only spoke out about the problems facing the club, but answered questions from the supporters present. One raw subject was the state of rugby league and Hull FC chairman Adam...
RUGBY
TheConversationAU

Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It’s all about ‘event leveraging’

Queensland’s love of rugby league, and the fact the state isn’t in lockdown, has won it the right to host the 2021 NRL finals series. But it was economic gains as much as love of the game that Premier Annastacia Pałaszczuk spruiked when announcing Queensland would host all eight finals games plus the grand final at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Six of those games are being played outside Brisbane — two in Townsville, two in Mackay, and one apiece in Rockhampton and Sunshine Coast.
RUGBY
BBC

Four England teams confirm fixtures as Rugby League World Cup preparations begin

Four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup. England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October. England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

NRL playmaker offered multi-year deal by Super League club

Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns has backed star halfback Mitchell Pearce to take up an offer from French club Catalans Dragons. Newcastle ended their season with defeat to Parramatta Eels in the elimination final, with Johns believing Pearce would be better suited to joining Super League despite having a year left on his NRL contract.
RUGBY
Sporting News

AFL Grand Final entertainment announced with 'Aussie Anthems' theme

The AFL has revealed Australian rock band Birds of Tokyo will headline the Grand Final entertainment for the Melbourne and Western Bulldogs blockbuster as part of an' Aussie Anthems' theme. Birds of Tokyo will perform alongside the West Australian Symphony Orchestra in the half-time show during the showpiece event at...
MUSIC
