Hundreds of firefighters were battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias in the United States on Monday, warning the enormous ancient trees were at risk from out-of-control blazes. A number of separate fires were converging on the California woodland that is home to the huge trees, highlighting the terrifying power of wildfires to consume everything in their path. Incident commanders said the Windy Fire, which has already charred 25,000 acres (10,000 hectares) has burned into the remote Peyrone Sequoia Grove and the Red Hill Grove. "We don’t know that those are destroyed," Windy fire incident spokeswoman Amanda Munsey said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "But the fire has completely surrounded those two groves."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO