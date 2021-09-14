CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of South Korea's biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies

By Hyung-Jin Kim 
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of South Korea’s biggest church was a symbol of the postwar growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals, died Tuesday. He was 85. Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s Yoido Full...

