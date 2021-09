Juventus heads into Champions League without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Serie A powerhouses transition into a new era -- starting with a match Tuesday against Malmo out of the Swedish Allsvenskanliga. Juventus has had a disappointing start in Italian League play, opening with a draw before losing their last two matches. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDNxtra1 in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO