Candyman Lands on VOD This Friday
After waiting more than a year from its original release date, Nia DaCosta's Candyman finally landed in theaters last month, but for those horror fans who might not have been able to catch it in theaters, you'll be able to witness its horrors from the comfort of your own home starting this Friday. Given the pandemic and the overall state of movie theaters, films have been made available On Demand much more quickly after their theatrical debuts, with fans typically having to wait months to check out a new horror film on a streaming service prior to movie studios modifying their plans to make sure audiences could see their offerings safely.comicbook.com
