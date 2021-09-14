Candyman Lands on VOD This Friday

The Candyman franchise is famous for being one of the more racially charged horror properties in the American zeitgeist. Before Jordan Peele broke into the mainstream, the second best-known black horror film was “Tales From the Hood”. And yet, the 2021 “Candyman” is the first of the four-film-franchise to have a black protagonist. No joke, the first three films all had a white woman as the main character, being pursued of course by the titular antagonist. Now, while the original “Candyman” (1992) had more than enough substance to make up for the lack of real representation, the two sequels, “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” (1995) and “Candyman 3: Day of the Dead” (1999) were very poorly received, and as a result the newest film skips over them entirely, acting as a direct sequel to the original.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO