Jeff Bridges says he was 'close to the pearly gates' while battling COVID-19 during cancer treatment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
WXII 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission, and he's making progress in his fight against the long-term effects of COVID-19 after a tough battle. In a new post to his website, the actor says his cancerous mass is now the "size of a marble" and his COVID-19 "in the rear view mirror" after a struggle that began earlier this year.

