Cook County Kicks Off 3rd Annual Racial Equity Week

Three words were used by Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to kick off this year's Cook County Racial Equity Week: Imagine. Intersect. Act. “I've encouraged to our staff to use a racial equity lens with every policy and program, including our COVID-19 recovery initiatives,” Preckwinkle said. “We've committed to strategies and measurable outcomes that hold us accountable to the public. It's not enough just to talk about equity. We must act. Otherwise, we will never know a world that is truly just compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable.”