NHL

Five questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL
 9 days ago

Ability to avoid Stanley Cup hangover again, Vasilevskiy workload among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 1. Can they three-peat?. After defeating the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the 2020 Stanley...

www.nhl.com

chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay announces Prospect Showcase schedule

Starting today, the Tampa Bay Lightning will showcase their young players in a smattering of practices and then scrimmages against players from the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. It’s the unofficial kickoff to the NHL season. Once the prospect camp wraps up next week, it’ll be time for the rest of the players to join them down in Tampa to get ready for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay Lightning prospects hit Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Being a goaltender in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization might not be the best way to see playing time in the NHL anytime soon. Andrei Vasilevskiy has established himself as arguably the best goalie in the world. But there was a time when the man they call "The Big Cat" was a young player learning behind veteran Ben Bishop.
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Training Camp roster

On the eve of their 2021-22 Training Camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the 60 players that will compete for spots on the roster for the upcoming season. Among the rostered veterans and recent draft picks, there are six non-contract invitees among the players that will be skating at the TGH IcePlex in Brandon.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: One year ago Tampa Bay won a Stanley Cup game

It was a year ago today that the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. A three-goals-in-four-minutes outburst in the first period held up as they won the game, 3-2 (“Corey Perry doing Corey Perry things” hits a little different these days). Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat, and Kevin Shattenkirk provided the offense while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 29, including a stellar second period where Dallas fired 18 shots at him and only one slipped by.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Prospect Showcase Tournament GameThread

The Florida Panthers development camp crew will close out the Prospect Showcase Tournament today against the host Tampa Bay Lightning. After a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Cats bounced back with an action-packed 8-5 victory over the Nashville Predators the following morning. Florida can win the tournament with a regulation win over Tampa Bay and a Nashville win in regulation over Carolina in the early game. After camp invitees Tye Austin and Olivier Adam split time in net on Sunday, look for Spencer Knight to go the distance today against the Baby Bolts.
NHL
NHL

Five Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello's Pre-Training Camp Press Conference

Lou Lamoriello on Islanders transactions, injury updates, Chara and Parise and more. With only hours to go before the New York Islanders 2021-22 training camp kicks off, Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Lamoriello touched on transactions - both announced and previously...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kraken expectations, Stanley Cup Final prediction

Here is the Sept. 22 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. Way too early Stanley Cup Final matchup? -- @johnfiorino97. The Avalanche have been among the favorites the past three seasons, but they haven't been able to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, losing as they did to the San Jose Sharks in 2019 (seven games), the Dallas Stars in 2020 (seven games) and the Vegas Golden Knights last season (six games) should be their best teacher. The biggest question Colorado has is at goalie with Darcy Kuemper replacing Philipp Grubauer, who signed with the Seattle Kraken as an unrestricted free agent July 28. Grubauer was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, but Kuemper shouldn't be seen as a downgrade. He is second in goals-against average (2.35) and tied for second in save percentage (.922) among goalies who have played in at least 100 games since 2018-19, and he would have received more accolades had his former team, the Arizona Coyotes, been better around him. Arguably no team has more firepower than the Avalanche with forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, and defensemen Cale Makar, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews leading the way. It's their time.
NHL
fox13news.com

BriseBois: All Tampa Bay Lightning players are vaccinated against COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. - The general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday that the entire team has been vaccinated against COVID-19 – just in time for training camp. Earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said their team was fully vaccinated. This week, the NHL reported that 98% of its players were expected to be vaccinated before the start of the season, leaving between 10 and 15 players without among roughly 700 on 32 teams across North America.
NHL
NHL

Matthews expected to be ready for Maple Leafs opener

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs face other uncertainties ahead of their opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 13. Matthews was expected to be out a minimum of six weeks after he had surgery...
NHL
NHL

Bally Sports Midwest, 101 ESPN announce Blues broadcast schedule

BSMW to broadcast 69 regular-season games, stream 3 preseason contests; 101 ESPN to broadcast every game. Bally Sports Midwest will broadcast 69 St. Louis Blues games during the 2021-22 regular season, while ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT will team up to broadcast the remaining 13 games of the 82-game schedule.
NHL
995qyk.com

5 Tips On How To Get Cheap Tampa Bay Lightning Tickets

Here are 5 tips on how to get cheap Tampa Bay Lightning tickets! Tampa Bay Lightning season is here. Seems like just last week we were celebrating another Stanley Cup win with the parade on the Hillsborough River but now it’s time to three-peat! The Lightning will play every team in the league this year at Amalie Arena at least once, including the Seattle Kraken Thanksgiving week.
NHL
fox40jackson.com

Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac ‘loses consciousness’ during game

Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac was involved in a frightening incident during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday. The defenseman was playing in the NHL Prospect Tournament when he was checked into the boards and “lost consciousness” in the first period, the Red Wings said in a tweet. McIsaac was transported to a hospital after the hit.
NHL
thetampabay100.com

Winner and Loser of the week in Tampa Bay

Winner — Steven Stamkos: Not only does the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning know his way around the ice, but he seems to have a knack for real estate as well. He sold his waterfront home on Davis Island for $16 million, then found new digs in the same neighborhood for $8.5 million.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
NHL

Lightning let lead slip but rally to defeat Florida at Prospect Showcase

Bolts prospects finish the tournament as the lone undefeated team. Tampa Bay defeated Florida 8-5 in the final game of the 2021 Prospect Showcase Tuesday from AdventHealth Center Ice, the Lightning finishing the tournament as the lone team with a perfect 3-0 record. And to go undefeated, they Bolts had...
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers Preview: Welcome to the Martin Jones experience

I’ve long been alone in feeling there are similarities between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks, but a new goaltender, paired with a new-look defense might finally convince some folks that Philadelphia is doomed to repeat the errors of Sharks teams past. Yes, the Flyers will now get...
NHL

