Lottery

Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing

By National Desk
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 9 days ago
Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $286 million on June 5. Could tonight be your lucky night? The Double Play is a feature that gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing will be held immediately after the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

Related
Franklin News Post

Local man hits the jackpot

When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything. So, the Franklin County man asked the store owner, who took a look and told him he’d won “the big one.’’. In other words Trusty had just...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
UPI News

Clerk's mistake leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery jackpot

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store clerk's mistake in giving him two Powerball tickets led to his buying the scratch-off ticket that earned him $100,000. The 43-year-old Salisbury man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up lottery tickets at The Chicken Man convenience store in Salisbury when the clerk accidentally hit the wrong button and printed two tickets for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Corinthian

Another local lottery winner cashes in

More and more local players have purchased lucky lottery tickets in the Crossroads area recently. On the heels of several winners in August, a Corinth man last week won $1,000 on a 20x the Cash scratch-off game purchased at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 in Corinth. August winners included...
CORINTH, MS
UPI News

North Carolina couple win $997,400 with identical lottery tickets

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple won $997,400 with two identical tickets in the Cash 5 game this week. Luthor Cannon bought the tickets for himself and his wife, Constance, at Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. He used the same numbers for both tickets.
LOTTERY
Click10.com

2 women are new Florida Lottery millionaires

A pair of Florida women are new scratch-off millionaires. Maria Lezcano of Cape Coral revealed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game, and Betty Munn of Alachua hit for $1 million on the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic, state lottery officials announced. Lezcano, 60, bought her...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Concord man wins three lottery jackpots at same store

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina man who bought scratch-off tickets from the same convenience store over four years is celebrating his third big prize, lottery officials said. The N.C. Education Lottery says in a news release that Terry Splawn of Concord continued his run of good luck...
CONCORD, NC
MLive

Michigan woman jokes about winning $1M, hits jackpot ahead of trip with friends

LANSING, MI -- A Tuscola County woman had to convince her friends that a joke she made about winning $1 million actually came true ahead of a planned trip. “My friends and I were going on a weekend getaway and stopped to get gas on the way,” said the 43-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “There was one Ruby Mine ticket left in the roll, so I decided to purchase it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here are Friday’s winning numbers for the Mega Millions

(WJW) – Mega Millions has released the latest winning numbers Friday night. The numbers were: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3. The jackpot was $405 million with a cash option of $294.7 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $457 million, with a cash option is $331.6 million. That drawing...
LOTTERY
WFMJ.com

Weekend lottery jackpots total $777 million

If “seven” is your lucky number, you might consider playing both the Powerball and Megamillions lotteries. As of Friday morning, the combined jackpots for both games added up to $777 million. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $409 million. The next drawing is Saturday night. Megamillions is currently worth $368 million,...
LOTTERY
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

