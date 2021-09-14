Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes all five kicks Week 1

Butker was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points during Sunday's 33-29 win against the Browns. Butker didn't get much work in the first half as the Chiefs mustered just 10 points by intermission. Patrick Mahomes and company picked up the pace after halftime, though, and Butker ended up finishing Week 1 with a respectable nine points. Butker nailed a relative chip shot from 28 yards out for Kansas City's first three points of the season and later added a 43-yarder, which was a good sign after he was just 3-for-5 from 40-49 yards a year ago. He'll look for another productive performance Sunday night in a vaunted road matchup with the Ravens.