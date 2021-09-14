CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes all five kicks Week 1

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Butker was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points during Sunday's 33-29 win against the Browns. Butker didn't get much work in the first half as the Chiefs mustered just 10 points by intermission. Patrick Mahomes and company picked up the pace after halftime, though, and Butker ended up finishing Week 1 with a respectable nine points. Butker nailed a relative chip shot from 28 yards out for Kansas City's first three points of the season and later added a 43-yarder, which was a good sign after he was just 3-for-5 from 40-49 yards a year ago. He'll look for another productive performance Sunday night in a vaunted road matchup with the Ravens.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison ejected from game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected from Sunday’s game after a scuffle on the sideline resulted in him shoving a member of the Chiefs coaching staff. Following an 11-yard completion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fox News

Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr ejected after skirmish with Chiefs coach

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs were involved in a dustup in the first quarter of their Week 1 matchup on Sunday. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes for an 11-yard gain but the end of the play featured some pushing and shoving. Edwards-Helaire...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs-Browns: Five questions with the enemy

Editor’s note: As we head into the Sunday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, we welcome executive editor Chris Pokorny of Dawgs By Nature — our sister SB Nation site covering the Browns — for Five Questions with the Enemy. 1) How have the Browns improved...
NFL
Kokomo Perspective

Bolton makes Chiefs debut; other Tigers feature in NFL opening week

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL. Missouri’s highest overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft didn’t waste time getting involved. Standout linebacker Nick Bolton recorded seven tackles in his Kansas City debut, as the Chiefs beat Cleveland 33-29 at home....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Browns#American Football
chatsports.com

Dave Toub: Harrison Butker could hit a 70-yard field goal

On Labor Day, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have practice — thanks to placekicker Harrison Butker making a 64-yard field goal (just as far as Matt Prater’s NFL record kick in 2013) during one of last week’s practice sessions. But when Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub met with reporters on Thursday, he said that Butker is capable of hitting from 70 yards in favorable conditions.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Steelers make Week 1 statements in competitive AFC race

Sure, we're only one week in, but the first NFL Sunday shed a lot of light on what the race might look like in the highly competitive AFC. In Orchard Park, New York, and Kansas City, we had two games featuring four teams that should be in the fight for the conference's top seed.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL fines Browns' Ronnie Harrison for shoving Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was fined $12,128 by the NFL for shoving Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis during their game last Sunday. Lewis, however, was not fined for shoving Harrison first. The incident occurred in the first quarter after Harrison tackled running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes history in Week 2 win over Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens went blow-for-blow against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, proving that they are still one of the elite teams in the NFL. Despite a plethora of injuries that have plagued the team over the last month, Baltimore willed themselves to a 36-35 victory. A big reason...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy