Twins' Alex Colome: Blows save

 9 days ago

Colome blew a save after giving up one run over 1.1 innings in the loss against the Yankees on Monday. He gave up one hit and stuck out four. The closer was called upon to protect a three-run lead while inheriting two baserunners. He surrendered a game-tying three-run homer to Aaron Judge before striking out the final four batters he faced. It was the 32-year-old's first blown save since Aug. 25. Colome hadn't given up a run in his last eight outings while posting a 1.00 WHIP and converting six saves over that stretch.

