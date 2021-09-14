CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Tallies first touchdown

Gainwell recorded nine rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 1 win over Atlanta. He added two receptions on three targets for six yards. Gainwell worked behind Miles Sanders, but he was the clear backup option and was on the field for 35 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Boston Scott only played on special teams. Gainwell found the end zone on an eight-yard score -- also his longest rush of the game -- for his first career touchdown, but he also had a four-yard trip to the end zone wiped out by a penalty. He once again should see a decent amount of work in a Week 2 matchup against the 49ers.

