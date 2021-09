Tonight's SmackDown got down to business fast, as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman by his side. He didn't get much time on the microphone though before Brock Lesnar came out, and he actually picked up a microphone when he got in the ring, much to the surprise of everyone. Lesnar doesn't typically do a lot of talking before he starts flinging people around, but this time he had words for Heyman, asking him why he didn't tell Reigns that he was at SummerSlam, and that set off some dominoes.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO