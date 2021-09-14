CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Indosat Ooredoo Taps LogRhythm SIEM Platform to Launch iSOC Security

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndosat Ooredoo through Indosat Ooredoo Business has launched iSOC Security and Hybrid Cloud service that’s supported with Datacenter tier 3. The iSOC Security solution enables companies to anticipate cyber threats on their supporting business systems. iSOC Security comes as an enterprise IT security system management service that is regulated and protected by a Managed Security Service Provider and uses the LogRhythm platform as a supporting tool for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Bhutan Telecom Partners Ericsson to Roll Out 5G Network in Bhutan

Ericsson has entered an agreement with Bhutan Telecom, Bhutan’s largest telecom service provider, to deploy a 5G network in the Kingdom of Bhutan. As part of the agreement, Ericsson will be responsible for network rollout and services of the 5G network. The introduction of 5G will allow Bhutan Telecom to continue its technology leadership while contributing to the government’s vision of establishing a digital society in Bhutan.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Italy's Eolo Expands Capacity of Allot's Network-based Cybersecurity Platform

Allot on Wednesday announced that Italian broadband provider Eolo has decided to expand their Allot NetworkSecure capacity to meet the demand of a growing number of their fixed wireless consumer customers who are requesting cybersecurity services. To enable the growth in requests, Eolo has ordered an expansion of its software...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Sivers Semiconductors Launches New 5G NR mmWave RFICs

Sivers Semiconductors has launched new highly integrated, state-of-art 5G NR Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs), TRB02801 and TRB03901, together with very high-powered RFIC and antenna RF modules, BFM02801 and BFM03901, covering all licensed 5G mmWave bands. These RFICs (TRB02801 and TRB03901) support the full frequency range from 24.25 to 43.5...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

UK's Upp Selects Enxoo's Cloud-based BSS to Support FTTH Rollout

Enxoo this week announced that it has been selected by Upp, a new UK Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) provider rolling out next level broadband, to deliver its cloud-based BSS solution ‘Enxoo for Communications’. Upp is a new FTTH operator in the UK with plans to invest £1 billion to roll-out a full...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Services#Indosat Ooredoo Business#Hybrid Cloud#Hybrid And Multi Cloud#Alibaba Cloud#Premises Data Center#Openstack
thefastmode.com

StarHub Acquires Majority Stake in MyRepublic's Broadband Business

StarHub and MyRepublic Group this week announced an agreement for StarHub’s wholly-owned subsidiary, StarHub Online, to acquire a majority interest in a new entity which will hold MyRepublic’s broadband business in Singapore, providing broadband services for residential and enterprise customers. StarHub’s total investment will be up to $162.8 million, with...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Enreach Expands into Baltics with Acquisition of OSS Networks

Enreach recently announced that it has further expanded its footprint with the addition of OSS Networks. OSS Networks' mobile cloud PBX further enhances Enreach’s telco and IT portfolio for both customers and partners, including mobile operators, said Enreach. Founded in 2010, OSS Networks is a fast-growing business with its services...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vantage Data Centers Acquires Data Center Portfolio of PCCW

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, recently announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market through two acquisitions. DigitalBridge Investment Management, the company’s major stakeholder, along with participation from other existing Vantage investors, contributed an additional $1.5 billion in equity capital. Following the closing of both transactions, Vantage will offer data center services across Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to hyperscale, cloud and large enterprise customers.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Onyx CenterSource To Launch Travel Agency Payment Platform

Hospitality-focused B2B payments and business intelligence service Onyx CenterSource on Tuesday (Sept. 21) unveiled a partnership with online travel marketplace Booking.com for a payment platform for the travel agencies that work with the reservation service. The platform, which was developed using Booking.com’s Amadeus integration, allows travel agencies to get payments...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
thefastmode.com

Closing the Connectivity Divide - Open Items for a Successful Satellite Business Case Featured

A recent McKinsey report provides valuable insight into possible future connectivity scenarios in different countries and different markets. Somewhat surprisingly, the outcome is not a ready closure of the connectivity divide - rather the exact opposite. Their research suggests that while 80 percent of the world’s population could have advanced coverage in ten years, just one-quarter will enjoy access to networks delivering the highest speeds and lowest latency via cutting-edge technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optus, AWS Create 5G Solution for Electricity Grid Inspections using Drone

Optus will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS partner Unleash live to create a 5G solution for Australian electricity provider, Endeavour Energy to improve the speed, efficiency, and safety of real-time fault inspections of its electricity grid. Endeavour Energy’s electricity distribution network spans 47,000km of power lines, 500,000...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Etihad Airways Taps Microsoft AI Capabilities to Automate Bank-reconciliation Process

Etihad Airways recently announced the launch of the next phase of digital transformation for its finance division, which will leverage Microsoft AI to automate its bank-reconciliation process. The move will address the increasing demand for improvement in productivity and operational effectiveness in the post-COVID era. Etihad is set to make...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

SIEM, SOAR and their role in improving cloud security [Q&A]

It's increasingly common for enterprise systems to be in the cloud rather than in-house, but that throws up a whole range of new challenges when it comes to securing them. We spoke to Dario Forte, vice president and general manager, security orchestration, at cloud management specialist Sumo Logic to find out more about what's involved in cloud security and how automation can help.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

WLPayments launches Zero Code PaaS platform

Netherlands-based white-label payments platform WLPayments launched its new-built Zero Code Payments as a Service platform. It comes with a containerised architecture, a server agnostic approach, and integration of microservices across the board. The result is a fully customisable and adaptive payment ecosystem for PSPs, banks, and merchants. The platform can be integrated without changing the current architecture on the clients' side. New possibilities like agnostic open banking and dynamic frictionless customer checkouts are opening up.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thefastmode.com

SoftBank Robotics Partners Chinese Service Robotics Firm Keenon Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group (SBRG), a worldwide leader in robotics solutions, on Tuesday announced a global partnership with Keenon Robotics, the global leading AI company focusing on indoor intelligent service robots. SBRG and Keenon Robotics will work together to expand the use of robotics systems in the service industry that will...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

IS-Wireless Partners with Tambora Systems for Global Expansion

IS-Wireless, a provider of Radio Access Network (RAN) and Tambora Systems, a provider of Mobile Edge Core, recently announced cooperation to address challenges in building mobile networks of the future. The goal is to transform mobile network architecture by closely coupling the RAN & Core to achieve higher cost savings,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Telkomsel Expands VoLTE Service to 219 Cities

Indonesian mobile operator Telkomsel recently announced that it has expanded its VoLTE services to 219 cities out of a total of 230 cities in targeted by the end of 2021. The expansion of Telkomsel's VoLTE service coverage is also accompanied by the expansion of collaboration with smartphone device partners who have supported VoLTE technology. Until now, Telkomsel's VoLTE service can be used on more than 100 types of smartphones, consisting of various brands such as Advan, Evercross, Huawei, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Zuora Launches New Unified Monetization Solution

Zuora, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform, has announced an all new Unified Monetization solution. As consumers increasingly prefer usership to ownership, businesses are finding new ways to turn products into the ongoing services customers are demanding. To support these new business models, for the first time, Zuora is opening up its platform beyond pure subscription businesses. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Pharrowtech, Telenet and Unitron Secure Grant for FWA Field Trial

Pharrowtech, a fabless semiconductor vendor of mmWave radio frequency (RF) technology, has joined a consortium supported by the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO). The consortium includes Telenet, a leading internet service provider that is part of Liberty Global, and Unitron, a leading wireless equipment maker, and will roll...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

McAfee Redefines Security with First of Its Kind Consumer Protection Score and Launches Unified Experiences Across Platforms for Online Protection

Today, McAfee announced the launch of its online protection service providing personalized and unified experiences focused on identity and privacy – the protection areas that matter most to people. McAfee’s new approach to online protection makes it easy for people to protect themselves with simple, intelligent protections, including some that will engage automatically. With an emphasis on providing identity and privacy for all, the new McAfee service is full of enhancements, including McAfee Identity Protection Service delivered via the new web-based McAfee Protection Center to over 28 million McAfee® Total Protection and McAfee® LiveSafe™ customers; McAfee’s industry-first Protection Score available in 32 countries; and a completely redesigned all-in-one mobile app – McAfee Security – which is being launched in over 245 countries globally.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy