Indosat Ooredoo Taps LogRhythm SIEM Platform to Launch iSOC Security
Indosat Ooredoo through Indosat Ooredoo Business has launched iSOC Security and Hybrid Cloud service that’s supported with Datacenter tier 3. The iSOC Security solution enables companies to anticipate cyber threats on their supporting business systems. iSOC Security comes as an enterprise IT security system management service that is regulated and protected by a Managed Security Service Provider and uses the LogRhythm platform as a supporting tool for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0