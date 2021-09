I was a teacher in Indiana for many years. I used textbooks that were approved by the state of Indiana. Not one textbook was about racism of the Civil War. The Civil War was about slavery and many other things. One major thing was about tariffs. The North had the factories and the South had the products that the North needed for its factories. The Congress failed to support the South’s needs. The South and the North finally came to war.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO