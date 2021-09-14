CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization

By CARA SMITH
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12. The vote does not indicate that Deere employees will strike, just that they are now authorized to do so if they feel it is necessary amid contract negotiations which started in August, according to Brian Rothenberg, senior communications advisor. Strike authorization is a common occurrence in contract negotiations.

