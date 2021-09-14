Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization

IATSE moved one step closer to a strike against the film and TV industry Monday, telling its members that it will now ask them for strike authorization. “Today, the AMPTP informed the IATSE that they do not intend to respond to our comprehensive package proposal presented to them over a week ago,” the union leaders said in a message to members. “This failure to continue negotiating can only be interpreted one way. They simply will not address the core issues we have repeatedly advocated for from the beginning. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

