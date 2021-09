Nearly 1.5 million consumers have been affected by the energy supply crisis in the last two weeks and thousands more are likely to be impacted. Avro Energy, a company supplying 580,000 households, collapsed on Wednesday, making it the largest to fail so far. Green, which has 255,000 customers, also ceased trading. Seven suppliers have collapsed this month due to the impact of sharp rises in the price of wholesale gas on the industry. Millions of households could now face higher prices for gas in the coming months and experts predict that problems will last into the new year. What happens...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO