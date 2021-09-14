Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Le Sueur, Sibley, southern McLeod, southeastern Brown, northwestern Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1029 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brownton to near Lafayette to 5 miles northeast of Hanska. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gaylord around 1035 PM CDT. Nicollet around 1045 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Glencoe, Mankato, St. Peter, Le Sueur, Henderson and Kasota. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
