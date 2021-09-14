Hurricane Local Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 05:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas **NICHOLAS COULD CAUSE LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODS ACROSS THE DEEP SOUTH DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for West Cameron * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hardin and Orange - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Jefferson - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for West Cameron * STORM INFORMATION: - About 140 miles west-southwest of Cameron LA or about 110 miles west-southwest of Port Arthur TX - 29.3N 95.6W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 95.6 West. Nicholas is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). The storm should move more slowly to the northeast later today and then eastward by Wednesday over Louisiana. Little motion is anticipated on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Nicholas should weaken further today and is forecast to become a tropical depression by Wednesday. The threat of heavy rain will persist far ahead of where the center made landfall. Heavy rain will be a continued possibility from the overnight through at least the middle of the week for southeast Texas and portions of southwest Louisiana. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Jefferson County. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the remainder of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the coastline from High Island to Rutherford Beach. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible. - Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding from Rutherford Beach to Intracoastal City. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Jefferson County and the Louisiana coastline from Sabine Pass to Intracoastal City. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across the remainder of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA around 11 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.