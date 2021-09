LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after three teenage boys were shot in Shawnee Monday night. Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Metrosafe dispatchers. LMPD Major Steve Healey said other calls for the shooting were reported at the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Herman Street.