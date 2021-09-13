CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could Spencer Rattler's landing spot in recent mock draft impact Jalen Hurts?

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HKRi_0bvEBcPm00

College football is back in full swing. Saturdays are filled with games upon games. Teams are still feeling themselves out, and players are still trying to make, maintain or elevate their reputations. These reputations and pedigrees can translate to major moves as the season draws closer to the end and the draft, which is synonymous with a college football season’s ever-changing narratives, continues to grow.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a few players under consideration for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, their leader and signal-caller is the one being considered as a possible top pick.

Pro Football Focus doesn’t see that in its most recent 2022 NFL mock draft.

Malik Willis, a talented quarterback out of Liberty with a cannon and running ability in spades, has the top spot in that mock and is headed to the Houston Texans.

Rattler, in this exercise, comes off the board at No. 7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. That would make for an interesting conundrum. Yeah, that’s the spot where former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts is the current starter for the 1-0 Eagles.

Hurts had a nice Week 1 in his attempt to solidify his spot as the Eagles starter after a 27 of 35 performance for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He added 7 carries for 62 yards.

No NFL general manager is writing this, but I’d venture to say that if Jalen keeps up anywhere close to this level of production and development as both a passer and decision-maker, and the Eagles remain competitive, they’d be hard pressed to find a need for another quarterback.

And in the case of the Eagles, they can’t keep investing premium draft capital on the QB position. The Wentz era didn’t last. It brought a ring, but quarterback Nick Foles quarterbacked that Super Bowl run.

Hurts was drafted in the second round a few years later. Wentz is no longer an Eagle, and Hurts runs the show. Barring a catastrophic meltdown and an awful showing, Rattler in Philadelphia is a farfetched. Crazier things have happened in the NFL, and this decision and this scenario has so many moving parts that we will have to monitor up until draft night.

It is fun to think about the possibilities of two former Sooner quarterbacks coached by the same man on the same team. Rattler sat behind Hurts once, waiting patiently while Hurts had the keys to the offense. Would that be the case again? However fun the thought may be, it may be equally as unlikely for it to happen.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bryce Young overtakes Spencer Rattler as Heisman Trophy favorite

The 2021 college football season is just one week old, but there’s already a new Heisman Trophy favorite. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has overtaken fellow signal caller Spencer Rattler as the betting favorite to win the award at +350, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Crimson Tide sophomore made a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Spencer Rattler gets two new cars as part of NIL deal

On July 1, student-athletes earned the right to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) for the first time ever. It didn’t take long before college players started cashing in and earlier this week, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler joined them. After throwing a career-high five...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Pro Football Focus#Liberty#Texans#The Philadelphia Eagles#Super Bowl#Sec#Espn
247Sports

Danny Kanell shares concerns about Spencer Rattler

It was a less-than stellar outing for Oklahoma in its season opener. The Sooners struggled to handle the Tulane Green Wave, eventually escaping with a five-point win. On paper, quarterback Spencer Rattler didn't have the worst day. But, the game itself tells a different story. In the aftermath, former Florida State quarterback turned CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell shared some of his concerns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hailvarsity.com

Eye Discipline Key for Blackshirts Against Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Nebraska takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century this Saturday at 11 a.m. While memories are being shared of the once-great Husker-Sooner rivalry, this season’s Oklahoma squad is considered by many to be a College Football Playoff contender while Nebraska is a big underdog.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners Football: QB Spencer Rattler lands two cars in latest NIL deal

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler appears to have landed another NIL endorsement. It was revealed Friday that the Sooners signal-caller has teamed up with Norman-based Fowler Automotive Group, and looks to have landed a pair of new rides -- a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX and a 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack -- as part of the deal.
FOOTBALL
hailvarsity.com

Adrian Martinez Went Head-To-Head With Spencer Rattler and Won

Even after the disappointing loss at Illinois 22 days ago, Adrian Martinez wasn’t discouraged about Nebraska’s season outlook. Fans and those outside the program likely were, but he wasn’t. It was just one of 12 games on the schedule. That’s why Martinez went to Oklahoma thinking he could beat the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Needs to Be Better, and He Can Be

Spencer Rattler wasn’t that bad. But he will definitely need to be better. It seems an alarm was sounded by the Oklahoma fan base over the weekend after Rattler’s performance against Nebraska. The statistics weren’t bad, but were hardly impressive — 24-of-34, 214 yards passing, one touchdown passing, one touchdown...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux reclaims top spot, Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler fall out of top 20

The 2020 NFL Draft is half a year away, but mocks continue to develop as the college football season moves forward. Despite an injury-filled season so far, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux has been near the top of every mock draft since the 2021 event concluded. That's also been the case for quarterbacks like North Carolina's Sam Howell and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler. However, the latest from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson drops a major change.
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Paul Finebaum questions Spencer Rattler as nation's top QB

Oklahoma narrowly defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home Saturday by a score of 23-16. The Sooners entered the game as 22-point favorites. Although Oklahoma is 3-0 to start the season, it has had two close calls already vs. Nebraska and Tulane in Week 1. This has led some to question quarterback Spencer Rattler, often regarded as the country’s best college signal-caller.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners football: 'Concerns' identified, including QB Spencer Rattler's performance

Although the Oklahoma Sooners are 3-0 and still a top-five team in the country, there are still some questions about the team as it enters Big 12 play. A lot of those questions have come up because the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler has not yet met the expectations that were placed on him in the offseason. Chris Hummer, a national college football writer for 247Sports, broke down why there is a level of concern over Oklahoma in the sport right now and why it is not all on Rattler on the latest edition of the College Football Daily podcast with Trey Scott.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy