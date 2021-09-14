CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Texas A&M provides COVID-19 updates

By Epiphany La'Sha
KAGS
KAGS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The university held a zoom conference discussing the current COVID-19 numbers and regulations

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

After Texas A&M student died from COVID-19, students and faculty rally for more safety precautions

The death of a 20-year-old Texas A&M University student from COVID-19 earlier this month spurred fear, frustration and sadness on the College Station campus. In the days since the biomedical science major died, those same feelings have galvanized some students and faculty members to demand more stringent coronavirus precautions from university officials — even if that means defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Covid 19#Flu Vaccines#A M S#Student Health Services#Fyi
KIMT

Mayo Clinic provides update on COVID-19 variants and booster shots

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic continues to keep us all informed on the latest information when it comes to COVID19 variants, mutations, and even booster shots. On Thursday the health giant hosted a media briefing to address the latest COVID concerns. Infectious disease specialist Dr. John O’Horo says he’s receiving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 28 Spokane

Eureka Public School provides update on COVID-19 outbreak

EUREKA, Mont. – The Eureka Public School superintendent posted an update regarding the COVID-19 outbreak within the school district Wednesday. The following is the Facebook post from superintendent Jim Mepham:. Covid Update Wednesday. School will be open tomorrow as of 6:30 tonight. If the status changes we will update by...
EUREKA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Herald-Banner

Hospital provides update on COVID-19 patient count, testing, monoclonal antibody infusion

Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Ricard Carter provided an update Friday afternoon of the Hunt County hospital’s COVID-19 status. “Today, Hunt Regional Medical Center has a total patient census of 163 with 69 of these patients COVID+,” Carter said. “For today our ICU has 25 total patients with 16 COVID+ and 11 on ventilators. The Greenville ER currently has eight patients waiting for available inpatient beds. None of these eight patients need to be admitted to the ICU.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Boston

An elementary school teacher took off her mask for a read-aloud. Within days, half her class was positive for delta.

A CDC-funded simulation projects that without masking or testing, more than 75 percent of children could be infected within three months. The Marin County, Calif. elementary school had been conscientious about following covid-19 protocols. Masks were required indoors, desks were spaced six feet apart, and the students kept socially distant. But the delta variant found an opening anyway.
EDUCATION
FOX21News.com

Declining ICU beds, rising hospitalizations, get vaccinated: Polis provides COVID-19 update

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis renewed his plea for unvaccinated people to roll up their sleeves as Colorado’s number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds continues declining. During a press conference Friday morning, Polis not only urged unvaccinated people to get the shot but also encouraged vaccinated people to wear a mask and limit large activities, especially indoors.
DENVER, CO
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
WKRG

‘Our state literally shrunk in 2020’: Dr. Harris provides update on COVID-19 across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said 2020 marked the first year in Alabama history that saw more deaths than births. Dr. Harris made the announcement during his weekly press briefing on the pandemic Friday. He put emphasis on the high death rate in recent weeks saying 192 deaths from COVID-19 were reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine To Be Required At All 15 Massachusetts Community Colleges

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.
EDUCATION
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy