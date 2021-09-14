Triple shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex leaves 1 seriously injured

(Chalabala/iStock)

ATLANTA — Three men have been shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex and one is in serious condition.

Police say they were called to the Riverwood Club Apartments at 901 Bolton Rd. NW just after 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Once they arrived, they found three adult men suffering gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital. Two are in stable condition and the third is currently listed in serious condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or motives.

