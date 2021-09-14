CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleberg County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal San Patricio Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.

