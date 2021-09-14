CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 9:22 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.6 1.9 2.2 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 24/10 AM 1.8 0.1 0.5 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.3 0.6 0.6 0 None 25/10 AM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0 None 25/11 PM 2.6 0.9 0.9 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 2.3 2.5 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.6 1.9 1.8 0 Minor 24/09 AM 2.7 1.0 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/10 PM 2.7 1.0 0.9 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shanor-Northvue, or near Butler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Homeacre-Lyndora, Shanor-Northvue, Chicora, East Butler, Bruin, Petrolia, Karns City, Fairview, and Hooker. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 AM 3.8 1.7 1.5 3 MODERATE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 0.8 0.8 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.5 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.9 1.9 1.8 2 MINOR 23/07 PM 3.8 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 24/07 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 PM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 23/06 PM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 24/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.6 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.6 0.7 0.8 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/03 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 2 MINOR 23/04 PM 3.5 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 24/05 PM 2.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 2.6 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.9 1.5 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#High Water#Deeper Water#Some Beach#Extreme Weather#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.9 1.0 0.6 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.5 0.6 0.8 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.8 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 3.7 0.0 0.7 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Kent County in Maryland. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Tolchester Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.8 ft, Major 3.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/09 AM 4.0 2.3 2.3 Minor 23/09 PM 3.2 1.5 1.2 None 24/09 AM 2.0 0.3 0.4 None 24/10 PM 2.6 0.9 0.6 None 25/10 AM 2.4 0.7 0.9 None 25/11 PM 2.9 1.2 0.9 None
KENT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 AM 3.8 1.7 1.5 3 MODERATE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 0.8 0.8 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.5 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.9 1.9 1.8 2 MINOR 23/07 PM 3.8 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 24/07 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 PM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 23/06 PM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 24/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.6 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.6 0.7 0.8 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/03 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 2 MINOR 23/04 PM 3.5 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 24/05 PM 2.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 2.6 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.9 1.5 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.9 1.0 0.6 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.5 0.6 0.8 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.8 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 3.7 0.0 0.7 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.9 1.0 0.6 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.5 0.6 0.8 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.8 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 3.7 0.0 0.7 3 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. High tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore and Bowley Bar is happening now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.6 1.9 2.2 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 24/10 AM 1.8 0.1 0.5 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.3 0.6 0.6 0 None 25/10 AM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0 None 25/11 PM 2.6 0.9 0.9 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 2.3 2.5 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.6 1.9 1.8 0 Minor 24/09 AM 2.7 1.0 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/10 PM 2.7 1.0 0.9 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 6:00 AM this morning. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 4:18 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.3 1.9 1.9 2 Minor 23/06 PM 3.0 1.6 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 1.9 0.5 0.7 0 None 24/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 25/07 AM 2.1 0.7 0.9 0 None 25/08 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.4 1.9 1.8 1-2 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 24/04 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 None 24/05 PM 2.3 0.8 0.6 1 None 25/05 AM 2.2 0.7 0.7 1 None 25/06 PM 2.4 0.9 0.8 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 PM 4.8 2.4 2.6 1-2 Minor 24/12 AM 4.2 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 25/01 PM 2.8 0.4 0.9 0 None 26/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.9 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM. High tide at Dahlgren is occurring now. High tide at Goose Bay is at occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chemung, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chemung; Tioga; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tioga County in central New York Southwestern Tompkins County in central New York Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Towanda, Wyalusing, Barton, Newfield, Wysox, Litchfield, Ulster, North Towanda, South Waverly, Windham, Spencer, Herrick, Van Etten and Nichols. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. High tide at Washington Channel is happening now.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 6:00 AM this morning. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 4:18 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.3 1.9 1.9 2 Minor 23/06 PM 3.0 1.6 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 1.9 0.5 0.7 0 None 24/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 25/07 AM 2.1 0.7 0.9 0 None 25/08 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.4 1.9 1.8 1-2 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 24/04 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 None 24/05 PM 2.3 0.8 0.6 1 None 25/05 AM 2.2 0.7 0.7 1 None 25/06 PM 2.4 0.9 0.8 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM this morning. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 5:01 AM this morning. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 6:17 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 AM 3.8 1.7 1.5 3 MODERATE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 0.8 0.8 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.5 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.9 1.9 1.8 2 MINOR 23/07 PM 3.8 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 24/07 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 PM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 23/06 PM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 24/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.6 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.6 0.7 0.8 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/03 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 2 MINOR 23/04 PM 3.5 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 24/05 PM 2.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 2.6 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.9 1.5 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy