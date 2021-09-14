CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Huskies coach Jimmy Lake following 0-2 start: ‘The improvement needs to happen now’

By ORDER REPRINT
Olympian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was an urgency for this Washington football team — and particularly this Huskies offense — to show quick improvement last week. When coach Jimmy Lake spoke to reporters late last Monday morning, two days after UW scored only one touchdown and dropped a shocking season-opening loss to FCS opponent Montana, this was his message: “We know we did not give a performance that was Husky football, and we apologize for that, and we’re going back to work to correct that,” he said.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
The Hill

Congress facing shutdown, debt crisis with no plan B

Congress is charging toward a government shutdown and debt default and appears to have no backup plan roughly a week before federal agencies would have to shutter their doors. The Senate will vote as soon as Monday on a House-passed bill that would fund the government into early December and suspend the debt ceiling through 2022. But Republicans will block that bill from getting the 10 votes needed to break a filibuster because of the debt ceiling hike, and GOP senators stress that they aren’t bluffing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy