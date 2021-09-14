Huskies coach Jimmy Lake following 0-2 start: ‘The improvement needs to happen now’
There was an urgency for this Washington football team — and particularly this Huskies offense — to show quick improvement last week. When coach Jimmy Lake spoke to reporters late last Monday morning, two days after UW scored only one touchdown and dropped a shocking season-opening loss to FCS opponent Montana, this was his message: “We know we did not give a performance that was Husky football, and we apologize for that, and we’re going back to work to correct that,” he said.www.theolympian.com
Comments / 0